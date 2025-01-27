Maryland Weather: Big January thaw ahead this week

BALTIMORE -- Expect high temperatures this week returning into the 40s and 50s. Our next storm brings rain Friday into Saturday.

We get to enjoy mostly sunny skies today. Early morning temperatures will be starting off in the 20s and 30s. With plenty of sunshine to enjoy today, we will see highs in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight clouds will increase, but we're not expecting any rain or snow. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s.

Tuesday will turn blustery, but we still have a nice mixture of clouds and sunshine. The wind will be more noticeable throughout the day. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 30 to 35 during the midday and afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the middle 40s, but feel colder with the gusty winds.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs across the state reaching the 50s. Gusty winds will be back and reach even stronger levels than Tuesday. West winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph with gusts reaching 40 mph. A stray sprinkle or flurry is possible Wednesday evening and night as a strong cold front crosses the area. We're not expecting any more impacts from this weather system.

Thursday will be nice and quiet with sunshine giving way to increasing high clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 40s.

Widespread rain is expected Friday into Saturday. The steadiest rain appears to take place Friday afternoon into Friday night. Saturday looks showery and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Rain chances will diminish by late Saturday night. Sunday looks dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures, topping out in the lower 40s.

Milder weather will return to the area to start the first full week of February.