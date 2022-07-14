Maryland Weather: Hot & humid, but showers possible later

BALTIMORE -- Our Thursday is shaping up to be hot and humid here in Maryland.

We're looking at mostly sunny skies today, though there is a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm later.

While most of us woke up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s, they climb into the upper 80s this afternoon.

But when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s, so keep your air conditioning cranked up.

A cold front lingering near the Mid-Atlantic region could trigger an isolated shower or storm this afternoon.

The good news is that any storms that we get should be spotty. In fact, most of us should stay dry.

We expect partly cloudy skies as we head into the evening, and temperatures should dip into the 70s tonight.

Looking ahead to Friday, it's shaping up to be mostly sunny and warm, though not quite as humid as Thursday.

We're talking about temperatures in the mid to upper 80s that fortunately won't feel too much warmer.

There is, however, a chance for a stray storm. But like today, we do not expect it to be widespread.

As for our weekend, we will have sunny weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

We are monitoring the possibility of afternoon storms on both Saturday and Sunday, so keep that in mind.