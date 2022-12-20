Maryland Weather: Tricky holiday travel ahead, Alert Days issued
BALTIMORE - Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued WJZ Alert Days Thursday through Sunday.
Remember we issue these Alert Days to give you a heads up that there will be weather that could impact you and we do have some very active and very cold weather in store that will unfortunately arrive during crucial holiday travel days.
Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be cold and clear with highs in the mid-40s, but soaking rain moves in Thursday.
Here's a breakdown:
Thursday will mainly be rain but areas west of I-95 could see a quick wintry mix in the morning with significant snow & ice for far western Maryland through the day.
Garrett and Allegany Counties are under a Winter Storm Watch on Thursday from 6 AM to 6 PM where 4 to 6 inches of snow and a quarter inch of ice is expected.
Friday is when the Arctic Front arrives. That will mainly mean rain for the Baltimore Area but a brief period of snow & a rapid freeze is possible as temperatures crash by mid-morning into the early afternoon.
Christmas Eve and Christmas will see bitter cold and strong winds leading to brutally low wind chills.
Expect it to feel like the single digits or even below zero both mornings.
for more features.