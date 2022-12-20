Maryland Weather: Tricky holiday travel ahead, Alert Days issued

BALTIMORE - Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued WJZ Alert Days Thursday through Sunday.

Remember we issue these Alert Days to give you a heads up that there will be weather that could impact you and we do have some very active and very cold weather in store that will unfortunately arrive during crucial holiday travel days.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be cold and clear with highs in the mid-40s, but soaking rain moves in Thursday.

Here's a breakdown:

Thursday will mainly be rain but areas west of I-95 could see a quick wintry mix in the morning with significant snow & ice for far western Maryland through the day.

Garrett and Allegany Counties are under a Winter Storm Watch on Thursday from 6 AM to 6 PM where 4 to 6 inches of snow and a quarter inch of ice is expected.

#WJZFirstAlert

What will mean a soaking rain for most of Maryland on Thursday will mean significant winter storm far western portions of the state. Garrett and Allegany Counties could see 4-6" of snow and a quarter inch of ice.#WJZ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/PJQ4x3vGiK — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 20, 2022

Friday is when the Arctic Front arrives. That will mainly mean rain for the Baltimore Area but a brief period of snow & a rapid freeze is possible as temperatures crash by mid-morning into the early afternoon.

#WJZFirstAlert

The Arctic blast arrives on Friday leaving us with a bitterly cold holiday weekend! Wind chills near zero and below are expected Saturday and Sunday morning. We've issued WJZ Alert Days Thurs-Sun.#WJZAlertDay pic.twitter.com/eqzNfxllUk — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 20, 2022

Christmas Eve and Christmas will see bitter cold and strong winds leading to brutally low wind chills.

Expect it to feel like the single digits or even below zero both mornings.