Maryland Weather: Drying out Saturday; More Rain Sunday

BALTIMORE-- It will be a rainy evening across the area as moisture from what was Hurricane Helene spreads into the Mid-Atlantic. Scattered showers will continue through tonight, with overnight temperatures remaining very muggy for this time of year, reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s in most areas.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, especially in the morning, with a chance of a lingering shower. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry for most of the day. Saturday appears to be the best day of the weekend, with a few peaks of sunshine possible by afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

An upper-level area of low pressure over the Mid-Mississippi Valley, combined with the remnants of Helene, will begin moving east by Sunday. This will bring clouds and a chance of rain back to the area by Sunday morning, continuing off and on throughout the day into Sunday night.

If you're attending the Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday evening, plan to bring ponchos or other rain gear (umbrellas are not allowed) as rain chances will remain high and it will be quite damp during the game. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s from kickoff through the fourth quarter.

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will persist into Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The storm system will be slow to move out, keeping gloomy conditions around for the first part of next week. High temperatures from Monday through Wednesday will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s, with overnight lows dropping into the 60s.

The system will finally move out of the region by Wednesday evening, bringing a return to beautiful weather for several days beginning Thursday and lasting into next weekend. Expect high temperatures from Thursday through the weekend to reach the low to mid-70s, with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.

The main takeaway from this forecast is that while the weekend won't be a complete washout, Saturday will be the better day. Rain will return from Sunday through Wednesday, followed by a return to sunshine to close out the week and into the weekend. Enjoy the weekend and stay safe!