Maryland Weather: Warm day with blend of sunshine & clouds

BALTIMORE -- Our Wednesday in Maryland is shaping up to be warm and sunny after last night's storms swept through.

The forecast calls for a mixture of sunshine and clouds. While it will be very warm, it won't be nearly as hot as Tuesday's weather.

Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s this afternoon, but it wasn't too muggy due to the lack of humidity.

As we head into the evening, the skies will remain cloudy and areas well south of Baltimore could see a passing shower or two.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, our Thursday and Friday will provide a bit of a mixed bag in the forecast.

Another hot day is in store for us on Thursday as temperatures reach up into the upper 80s, though they will feel even warmer.

We're also monitoring the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the area, mainly east of Baltimore.

On Friday, we're looking at partly sunny skies with less humidity and temperatures in the mid 80s.

Like Thursday, though, there is potential for an isolated shower or storm later in the day and once again south of the city.