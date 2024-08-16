Maryland Weather: Alert Days this weekend for severe storms

BALTIMORE -- Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days Saturday and Sunday for possible strong to severe storms.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday for the potential for strong to severe storms and flash flooding.

After a seasonably hot Friday with high temperatures near 90°, we are looking at a warm and muggy evening. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will push into our area from the west after 10 PM. On and off showers and storms are likely through the overnight hours with lows in the lower 70s.

A cold front will bring us scattered showers & storms Saturday with wet weather as you wake-up in the morning. This first round of showers and storms will exit the area before lunchtime. An additional batch of strong to severe storms is possible with damaging winds and flash flooding. The best chance for these storms would be from 3 PM through 9 PM Saturday

If you're headed to the Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium, bring a rain poncho but the game may not turn out to be a washout. Temperatures will be in the 80s with high levels of humidity.

An evening greater risk of widespread showers and strong thunderstorms is possible Sunday. The storms on Sunday will pose an additional threat of damaging winds and an even higher chance of flash flooding in some areas. Sunday is another day where you need to stay weather aware. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be here throughout the day and evening to update you on any severe weather watches and/or warnings. Storms could happen at anytime on Sunday, but the window for greatest storm coverage is between noon and 8 PM.

More showers and storms are likely on Monday as a strong cold front crosses the area. This cold front will help keep "Ernesto" well offshore. However, we'll still experience dangerous rip currents along Delaware and Maryland Atlantic beaches. Please listen to lifeguards and only swim while they're on duty.

Crisp, low humidity air returns Tuesday and continues through Friday with another superb stretch of comfortable early fall-like weather.