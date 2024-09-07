Maryland Weather: Clearing Overnight, Small Craft Advisory Early Sunday

Breezy, cloudy start to your weekend, temps peak in the mid 70's

BALTIMORE - Sunshine returns after a gloomy Saturday across most of Maryland. A cold front will give us cooler temperatures Sunday and dry air for much of the workweek forecast.

Refreshingly cool air arrives tonight behind the cold front with plunging humidity and temperatures falling into the lower to mid-50s. Clouds exit the area, so we're waking up to sunny skies Sunday morning. A small breeze remains leaving us with a small craft advisory for the Chesapeake for Sunday morning.

Sunday looks to be beautiful day with plenty of sun and a comfortably cool feel. Early morning temperatures start in the low to mid-50s, so you may need a light fall jacket for a few hours, but by afternoon you likely won't need it with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A significant warming trend begins next week but it will feel great with low humidity. Monday's high temperature climbs to near 80°. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will top out in the middle 80s. Increasing humidity toward Friday and Saturday as a tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico ramps up and makes its way up the Tennessee River valley.

The First Alert Weather team will be watching that system this week.