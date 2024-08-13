Maryland Weather: Beautiful stretch of weather continues

BALTIMORE -- The nice weather will continue for a couple more days before changes arrive by the end of the week.

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with low temperatures dropping into the mid-60s across the area. Another pleasant day is on tap for Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s and continuing low humidity. Sunshine will be plentiful throughout the day.

On Wednesday night, temperatures will again fall into the mid-60s under mostly clear skies. By Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will peak near 90 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The humidity should remain low through Thursday afternoon but will begin to rise by Friday as a storm system approaches from the west.

More clouds will move in on Friday, particularly during the afternoon, with a chance of showers and storms mainly west of Interstate 81. Rain chances will gradually spread eastward by Friday evening and into Friday night. Low temperatures by Friday night will be in the low 70s across the area due to higher humidity.

This weekend is expected to be more humid with scattered storm chances each day. There will be a better chance for storms on Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. On Sunday, expect a few scattered storms, particularly along and east of I-95, with highs in the mid-80s. Isolated storm chances will continue into Monday, followed by a return to dry weather for the middle part of next week, along with slightly lower humidity.

The good news is that no severe weather or flooding rainfall is expected during this period of wet weather.