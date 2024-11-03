Maryland Weather: Bundle Up Monday, Midweek Warmup

Crisp start to week ahead of warmup in Maryland

Crisp start to week ahead of warmup in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A chilly high pressure system blocks any frontal system from moving through the East Coast until Thursday.

Bundle up the kiddos for the bus stop Monday. Expect average afternoon highs in the lows 60s Monday afternoon.

The warm front lifts through Monday night and keeps temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a stray sprinkle.

A dramatic warmup by Election Day, with afternoon highs in the 70s. By Wednesday, we could see record highs about 20 degrees about average.

Scattered showers on Thursday. Pack the poncho for the Ravens game.

Cold air returns by next weekend.