Maryland Weather: Heating Up To End The Week

BALTIMORE -- Hot temperatures will be the story for the next few days as strong high pressure aloft builds and strengthens over the region.

Highs will top out in the low 90s through Thursday afternoon but higher humidity levels and the strengthening high will cause temps will crank up even more heading toward Friday and the weekend.

Highs Friday afternoon will reach the mid and upper 90s with widespread upper 90s to near 100° Saturday and Sunday. If you are attending AFRAM or any outdoor weekend activities, take precautions to protect yourself.

The only relief we could get will be PM storm chances this weekend, especially Sunday. Any storms that develop with the high heat and humidity in place will be severe, so that's an additional hazard.

Monday will again be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. More storms will be possible, especially east of I-95. The humidity and heat will return briefly on Tuesday into Wednesday with highs back in the upper 90s on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will bring another round of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Once the front clears the area, tolerable heat will return to the region along with much lower humidity to close out the week.