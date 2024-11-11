Maryland Weather: Breezy & Cooler Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Dry weather has returned to the area to start the workweek after some late weekend rain. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 40s across the region under mostly clear skies.

It will be breezy and cooler Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will gust throughout the day out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. The gusty winds, combined with dry vegetation and low relative humidity, will increase the fire danger across the area, despite the rain received on Sunday.

Tuesday night will be the coldest of the week, with temperatures likely dropping to around freezing in many locations, especially north and west of the Beltway. Some colder spots could fall into the upper 20s. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to reach the low to mid-50s.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of a cold front, bringing a chance of rain to the area by Thursday evening. Expect wet weather Thursday evening and overnight, with rain likely moving out of the region early Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will reach only the low 50s.

Mostly sunny skies will return Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. The weekend will feature sunny skies and mild temperatures, with highs reaching the low 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s.

Next week is expected to begin on a sunny note, with plenty of sunshine Monday and highs in the mid-60s.