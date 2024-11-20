Maryland Weather: Windy & Colder to close out the week

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for some big changes as we close out the workweek, with a taste of winter moving into the region.

Chances for showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder, will increase across the area this evening as a cold front approaches. A band of locally heavy rainfall will move through the region just after sunset and continue through 9 to 10 p.m. Accompanying this band of heavy rain, winds will gust over 40 mph across the area. Some of the strongest winds will occur behind the line of showers as it moves through the region.

Winds will gust through late tonight at over 30 mph, gradually diminishing by Thursday morning. We will see a brief lull during the morning hours on Thursday, but gusty winds will return during the afternoon. High temperatures will top out around 50 degrees under a mix of clouds and sunshine, with clouds filling back in during the afternoon.

Friday will be much colder across the area, with temperatures in the 40s and a mostly cloudy sky, along with a chance of showers. The system moving through the area on Friday will contain very cold air in the upper atmosphere. As this pivots over the region during the afternoon, areas of snow may develop in addition to the rain showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s, so no accumulation is expected, but don't be surprised to see a few snowflakes falling Friday afternoon. Winds will gust over 30 mph again, making it feel even colder.

In fact, temperatures on Friday morning will be in the low to mid-30s, and combined with the wind, it will feel like the 20s as you step outside. Sunshine will make a return on Saturday, but it will still be breezy. Winds will gust out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph, with occasional higher gusts into the afternoon.

Lighter winds are expected on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. We'll be back to near 60 degrees to start next week, with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday.

The forecast for travel heading toward the Thanksgiving holiday by midweek looks mainly quiet, with sunny skies and cooler temperatures. We are keeping an eye on an active weather pattern that will likely develop after Thanksgiving and into next weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty about how it will evolve, but there is potential for more rain and possibly some snow as we close out next week.

Stay tuned.