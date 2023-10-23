Maryland Weather: Frosty overnight...80° temps late week

BALTIMORE-- High pressure will build into the region overnight leading to one of the coldest nights we've had in several months. Expect clear skies, light winds, and dewpoints ranging from the low to mid 30s, creating ideal conditions for radiational cooling and likely frost formation early Tuesday morning.

Due to these conditions, FROST ADVISORIES are in effect for nearly the entire region. Temps inside the Baltimore Beltway will remain in the low 40s. Elsewhere, lows between 35° and 40° will be possible, especially north and west of the Beltway and areas of the Eastern Shore away for the Bay.

In the short-term forecast from Tuesday through Wednesday anticipate a chilly start to each day with temperatures starting in the 40s and topping out near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. This warming trend will continue through mid-week under sunny skies and light southerly winds, thanks to unseasonably strong upper level high pressure over the East Coast.

Looking ahead, above-average temperatures are expected as high pressure aloft strengthens, reaching its peak on Friday. Expect dry conditions for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. This weekend the weather will remain nice, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 80.

Heading into next week the forecast becomes uncertain. The biggest question is when the high pressure ridge will weaken, leading to cooler temperatures potential rain chances.

A significantly colder airmass will move in by the middle of next week with highs in the 50s as early as next Wednesday and a certain killing frost areawide by Wednesday or Thursday night.