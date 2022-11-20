Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Fair skies, frigid winds Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Abigail Degler Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast
Abigail Degler Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast 01:26

BALTIMORE-- High pressure and fair skies look to move in for your Sunday morning and afternoon. Highs struggle throughout the day and trend well below average for this time of year, temps will be in the 30's and very low 40's.

Winds will be brutal throughout the day with wind chill advisories in Western  Maryland. A cold front is to blame for the added chill to the air. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM for the Allegheny Front. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for some western cities as well through 11 AM.

snapshot-56.jpg

Tonight's  lows will sink into the teens and 20s.

Monday we will recover slightly with highs expected to return to the 40s.

Rain will move in by next week and so will some much needed warmth.

As for Tuesday and into the latter half of the week, temp highs climb back in the 50's, lows settle in the 30's and 40's.

wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

