Maryland Weather: Fantastic summer week ahead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Expect refreshing and comfortable weather tonight. We enjoy a nice summer week ahead with sunshine through Thursday. Our next chance of showers returns to the area late in the day Friday.

A reinforcing shot of dry, pleasant air has settled in across Maryland. After a spectacular Sunday of weather with highs only reaching the lower to middle 80s, we'll get to enjoy a beautiful evening and night.

Temperatures will ease into the lower 70s by midnight and into the lower to middle 60s before sunrise. If you're trying to catch the Perseid meteor shower tonight, we'll have some clouds around, but you may be able to catch part of the show. During the darkest hours of the night, we should be able to view about one hundred meteors per hour if the clouds stay thin enough for viewing.

We have a spectacular week of weather ahead. Sunshine will be abundant with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday we will enjoy a mixture of sunshine and high clouds. A few sprinkles will be possible across southern Maryland, but our area should remain dry. Highs once again will top out in the lower to middle 80s.

High pressure still controls our weather Wednesday and Thursday. We'll get to enjoy a generous amount of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 80s. This will be some great outdoor weather if you want to get outside and enjoy.

A slow moving cold front will approach the area next Friday. This will bring us additional clouds, humidity, along with the chance for some late day and night showers. Highs on Friday will top out in the middle 80s.

Next weekend looks warm and muggy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. While we do have a chance of rain both days, next weekend is not looking like a washout. In addition to the chance of showers and storms, if you're headed to the Maryland or Delaware Atlantic Ocean beaches, you will likely encounter dangerous rip currents from "Ernesto" offshore. While "Ernesto" won't deliver Maryland any direct impacts, it will generate rough surf and rip currents from late next week into next weekend, so make sure you're following the directions and instructions of local lifeguards.