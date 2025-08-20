Cold front brings wet weather to Maryland as Hurricane Erin stays offshore

A cold front moving across Maryland today will bring wet weather and a few rumbles of thunder before pushing through tonight, setting the stage for cooler, breezier conditions as Hurricane Erin tracks well offshore.

Low clouds and drizzle lingered across parts of Maryland this morning, while scattered showers developed in the mountains. As the front edges closer, additional showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. While a couple of storms could briefly turn stronger in western Maryland, widespread severe weather isn't expected.

By tonight, showers will spread across much of the state with low clouds and patchy fog developing again. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-60s to low 70s, a bit cooler in the higher terrain.

Impacts from Hurricane Erin

Thursday will feel noticeably different as Hurricane Erin passes offshore. The storm won't make landfall in Maryland, but its wide circulation will send gusty north to northeast winds into the region. Along the Chesapeake Bay and especially at the beaches, gusts could reach 30 to 35 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for the Maryland coastline, where high waves, minor coastal flooding, beach erosion, and dangerous rip currents are expected.

Temperatures will also take a step down Thursday, with highs mainly in the mid-70s to low 80s, cooler in the mountains. By Friday, conditions turn drier with more sunshine, lighter winds, and highs edging back toward the upper 70s and low 80s.

Weekend weather in Maryland

Looking toward the weekend, high pressure briefly settles in before another cold front approaches. Saturday should stay seasonable and mostly dry, but scattered showers and storms could pop up west of the Blue Ridge. Sunday brings the best chance for showers and thunderstorms as the next front arrives, with a few storms potentially turning strong.

By early next week, the front clears the state, ushering in a stretch of lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Highs will hold in the upper 70s to low 80s by Tuesday, but with refreshing dew points dropping into the 50s.

For now, the biggest concern remains along the coast, where Hurricane Erin's offshore track will churn up the surf. Beachgoers should expect rough seas and avoid swimming as dangerous rip currents build through Thursday.