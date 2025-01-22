Maryland Weather: Dangerous cold remains over Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the Baltimore region as a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning.

Much of the area will experience wind chills around zero to five below. Central, Northeast and Northern Maryland will feel the most impact along with Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia.

The frigid temperatures will bring a risk for hypothermia and residents are urged to cover their skin when outside, limit outdoor time for pets and monitor pipes.

Sunshine will be deceptive on Wednesday and despite bright and dry conditions, temperatures will not rebound.

We will see an increase in cloud cover by Wednesday and highs may climb to the mid-teens to low 20s. The region's normal high and low for this date are 43° and 25°. The last time we reached a high of only 20° was in 2018.

The dip in the jet stream is impacting most of the country, but high pressure is building near the surface, with our high temperatures expected to hit the teens and low 20s. Low temperatures tonight will range from single digits in the mountains to nearly 10 to 15 degrees in Southern Maryland.

Temperatures will begin to moderate above freezing after Thursday and into the weekend. High pressure will lift away by Sunday, and we'll start monitoring chances for rain by early next week.