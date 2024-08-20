Maryland Weather: Coolest night in months, sunny stretch coming

BALTIMORE -- A fall-like airmass is arriving with the coolest night ahead since June 12th. Sunny weather continues for the rest of the week.

High pressure is in control and will deliver us a fantastic evening of weather ahead. Expect temperatures to slide into the lower to middle 50s overnight. Expect moonlit conditions tonight as any early evening clouds dissipate.

Wednesday will be another wonderful day of weather. The sky should stay sunny to mostly sunny with low levels of humidity. We'll have a fresh breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Highs Wednesday afternoon will climb into the middle to upper 70s These temperatures are well below average, but are welcome after the very tough summer of heat we've endured.

We'll see a mainly clear sky Wednesday night with temperatures falling down into the 50s once again.

Expect a gradual warming trend from late week through the weekend. High pressure will continue to keep us dry and comfortable. High temperatures on Thursday will climb to around 80°. Sunshine continues Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday's high temperatures warm into the middle 80s.

A few weak disturbances may impact our region Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. These have the potential to deliver more to clouds the area along with a couple of showers. Any showers Sunday afternoon should stay on the spotty side with highs in the upper 80s. Monday the showers potential looks a bit higher with highs in the upper 80s along with a bit more humidity.

Heat should return to the area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with highs in the lower 90s with sunshine.