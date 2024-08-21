Maryland Weather: Cool night ahead, warming trend this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Nearly perfect weather through the weekend with sunshine and a warming trend. Showers return early next week.

The weather pattern we are enjoying is nearly perfect across the state of Maryland. Afternoon highs on this Wednesday were mostly in the middle 70s. Factor in a refreshing breeze out of the north, and the weather feels fabulous. We will continue with the nice weather into this evening.

Overnight lows tonight will dip down into the 50s with a moonlit sky. Lows will dip down into the lower 50s outside of the Baltimore Beltway to the middle to upper 50s in downtown.

Thursday will be another exceptional weather day. Plenty of sunshine will help warm us up from the 50s early in the morning to near 80° during the afternoon.

Friday will be another outstanding weather day with sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s. Great weather continues into the weekend with sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. The weekend weather looks mainly dry as well. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s Saturday and highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Sunday.

A backdoor cold front may trigger some showers as early as Sunday night with shower chances continuing into Monday and Tuesday. While it doesn't look like a washout, you may need your umbrella at times Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

Hot weather may slowly try to build into the area by mid to late next week with highs topping out near 90°.