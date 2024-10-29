Maryland Weather: Cool mornings but warm afternoons through week

BALTIMORE - Our pattern of cool mornings and warm afternoons continue. Our wake-up temperatures are wide ranging from the mid 30s to near 50°, but overall comfortable. This trend remains through the week with highs in the mid 60s and 70s... with a real Halloween treat in store.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

High pressure continues to dominate, but but expect breezy conditions as it moves to the east. That movement allows for a warm - southerly flow, which bumps our afternoon highs. In perspective, our average high & low are 64° / 42°, so a Halloween forecast of 80° is a wonderful break from normal.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Trick-or-Treat: A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

A cold front moving through the region brings our first chance of measurable rain and also knocks our temperatures down. That rain should hold off until after trick-or-treat time (mainly Thursday night or Friday morning). We'll see rain chances increase from NW parts of the viewing area moving towards the SE.

Temperatures heading into the weekend will be closer to what you usually expect for this time of year. And an early reminder to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. We fall back to Standard Time on Sunday at 2 AM.