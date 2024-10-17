Maryland Weather: Cool & clear for now but warm up on the way

BALTIMORE - We are warming up from the coldest morning temperatures so far this season. Look forward to m ilder mornings and warmer afternoons for the next 7 days. Keep the jackets handy, but make plans to enjoy outside activities for the weekend. You won't be disappointed. Highs climb into the calm mid 70s by next week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 7 mph.

High pressure is dominating much of the country creating a calm stretch of weather for the foreseeable future. It's building in from the west and no major disturbances are on the horizon through early next week. Temperatures trend a bit milder overnight, so dip into the low 40s...heading toward a Friday high in the upper 60s.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Light north wind.

The weekend is seasonably warm. No rain chances in the forecast. Make your outdoor plans for pumpkin patches, apple picking and hayrides. You won't be disappointed.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.