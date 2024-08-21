Maryland Weather: Cool and Fall-like but big warm up on the way

Cool start with pleasant sunny temperatures continuing into the weekend

BALTIMORE -- Continuing this stretch of wonderful weather with cool, dry and comfortable Wednesday. Overnight lows have been ranging in the upper 40s and low 50s. High temperatures today will climb to the upper 70s. A gradual warm-up continues through the week and weekend. Sunshine will continue through Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday's high temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Our next chance of rain arrives late Sunday evening and lingers into Monday... unfortunately in time for many students to return to the classroom.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light west wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.