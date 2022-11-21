Maryland Weather: Coldest air of the season so far

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders need to brace for the coldest morning so far this season, with temperatures in the low 20s and even reaching into the teens in some areas.

#WJZFirstAlert

Brr! The coldest air of the season so far has settled in across the state. Break out all the layers before you head out today! #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/8si9j0577J — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 21, 2022

We'll reach a high of 46 around mid-day. It's an improvement from the highs in the upper 30s we had yesterday, says First Alert meteorologist Meg McNamara.

#WJZFirstAlert

We'll climb from the low 20s into the mid 40s today! That's an improvement from the highs in the upper 30s we had yesterday but still chilly!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/hf2buUZbjr — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 21, 2022

As for Tuesday and into the latter half of the week, temp highs climb back in the 50s, with lows settling in the 30s and 40s.