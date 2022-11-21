Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Coldest air of the season so far

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders need to brace for the coldest morning so far this season, with temperatures in the low 20s and even reaching into the teens in some areas. 

We'll reach a high of 46 around mid-day. It's an improvement from the highs in the upper 30s we had yesterday, says First Alert meteorologist Meg McNamara. 

As for Tuesday and into the latter half of the week, temp highs climb back in the 50s, with lows settling in the 30s and 40s.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 6:32 AM

