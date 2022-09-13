Maryland Weather: Clouds to give way to sunny week
BALTIMORE -- Rain and clouds will give way Tuesday to more sunshine and increasing temperatures to reach about 83 degrees.
There's a slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., but it will gradually become sunny.
Tuesday marks the start of a very pleasant, sunny week with highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday, we approach more clear skies with light west winds, and the good vibes roll through to the weekend. Ensuring a beautiful game day Saturday.
