Maryland Weather: Clouds to give way to sunny week

BALTIMORE -- Rain and clouds will give way Tuesday to more sunshine and increasing temperatures to reach about 83 degrees.

There's a slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., but it will gradually become sunny.

Tuesday marks the start of a very pleasant, sunny week with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday, we approach more clear skies with light west winds, and the good vibes roll through to the weekend. Ensuring a beautiful game day Saturday.