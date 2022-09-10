Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Clouds roll in with pleasant temps Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE-- High clouds roll in Saturday bringing pleasant temps in the mid 70s. 

Chances for scattered shows creep in by dinnertime and may stay throughout the night for Western parts of Maryland. 

Sunday, thick clouds remain on the scene through out the day bringing possibly more wet weather.

Scattered storms are expected to make their way across the state Monday and Tuesday.

More Sunshine returns Wednesday and increases through the latter half of the week, ensuring a beautifully bright weekend. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 11:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

