Maryland Weather: Chilly, Sunny Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Sunday brought the state a beautifully sunny yet chilly day.

Around this time of year temps usually sit closer to the 70's, but we will be just a little below normal temperatures; with plenty of sunshine with us all day long. Temps topping out around 62 today.

Sunny but chilly. temps reach the low 60s (our normal high is 71°). Dress for a bright and crisp day with a medium weight jacket and sunglasses. Updates on #WJZ. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/ZtbMmeRY52 — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) October 9, 2022

By the night, conditions it get pretty chilly; temperatures getting down into the 40s for parts pf the area.

A real football forecast when the Bengals & Ravens take the field. Temps will be tumbling by kickoff. Wear the purple parka and you'll be prepared. A few pairs of purple socks might not hurt. Updates on #WJZ. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/1GwX8vgvCQ — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) October 9, 2022

A clear and calm 58° for Ravens kick off at 8:20 primetime game against the Bengals. The temperatures are going to dip and the winds will blow in from the northwest bringing in the cooler temperatures overnight.

In addition to clear skies due to high pressure, we get to experience the Hunter Full Moon that will bring a beautiful glow over the city.

Monday and Tuesday things remain sunny as temps begin to inch their way closer to the 70's.

By Wednesday, temperatures get to 71 bringing chances for late night showers into consideration as the stat heads into Thursday.

As the work week concludes clouds roll away and the sun returns in abundance to provide a beautiful weekend.