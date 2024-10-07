Maryland Weather: Chilly nights with cool sunny days ahead

BALTIMORE-- Expect chilly nights and early mornings with temperatures in the 40s. Afternoons look sunny, crisp, & cool.

We've enjoyed a beautiful and breezy Monday with temperatures reaching the lower 70s along with plenty of sunshine. As we head into the evening hours, expect a mainly clear sky. Temperatures will ease back down into the upper 60s by 8 PM. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 40s to lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be enjoyable weather days. The morning hours start off chilly with temperatures starting off in the 40s. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures during the afternoon hours will rebound into the upper 60s Tuesday to around 70° Wednesday. We'll see winds out of the northwest at about 5 to 15 mph.

The coolest day of the upcoming workweek will be Thursday. Sunshine will be filtered by high clouds. High temperatures will only reach the middle 60s. Thursday night will turn chilly again with lows down into the middle 40s.

A gradual warm-up begins Friday afternoon with highs rebounding into the upper 60s. Yom Kippur begins at sundown Friday evening. The weather looks crisp, quiet, and cool if you need to travel before it begins. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s Friday evening.

The upcoming weekend looks milder with afternoon highs climbing back into the 70s. Saturday should be the nicest day of the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Sunday a stronger cold front will approach the region. This may bring some additional afternoon & evening clouds and possibly a shower. Not all of our computer models agree that the cold front will bring showers with it, so stay tuned for updates to the forecast.

As of now, we are calling for a mixture of clouds & sunshine Sunday afternoon for the Ravens game at M & T Bank Stadium with highs in the lower 70s. We'll continue to monitor the situation for the possibility of scattered showers.

Another shot of cool air is likely early next week with highs Monday only reaching the lower 60s.