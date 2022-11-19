Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Brisk with a mix of Sun and clouds Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Abigail Degler Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast
Abigail Degler Has Your Updated Saturday Forecast 01:08

BALTIMORE -- A brisk weekend ahead with temps feeling colder than they already are.

Saturday afternoon the region will be maintaining highs in the 40s with a cold wind kicking in. Wind Chills will also come into play again this afternoon, making the highs feel like the 30's. Sunshine with a few clouds will continue for the majority of the state with snow showers to the north and to the west of the state. Garrett county and its very western towns could see some of this snow through the afternoon and early evening hours tonight.

snapshot-55.jpg

Lows tonight will range in the 20s and 30s under partly clear to mostly clear skies.

Sunday is looking Frigid with highs only in the 30s.

Temps will continue to fluctuate the 40s until next week where the 50s will move back in for a brief stint.

With all of this over the next 7 days, the forecast looking to stay primarily dry until Friday.

