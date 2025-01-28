Maryland Weather: Alert Day Wednesday for strong wind gusts

BALTIMORE-- Expect wind gusts reaching 30 to 35 mph today, but stronger gusts arrive Wednesday. Gusts may reach 45 to 55 mph.

We'll see a mixture of clouds & some sunshine on this Tuesday. While high temperatures will be similar to Monday in the upper 40s, the air will feel a bit chillier with the addition of higher wind gusts. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. Strong wind gusts will impact much of the area. Winds will begin to gust 25 to 35 mph as early as the morning commute. Wind gusts will continue to ramp up into the 45 to 55 mph range from late morning through mid-afternoon. This could cause some tree limbs and branches to snap along with localized power outages. The best chance for the strongest wind gusts will be along and north of I-70, including Baltimore City.

Highs Wednesday will be unseasonably mild in the middle to upper 50s with partly to mostly sunny weather. A cold front will cross the area late Wednesday bringing colder air to the area.

Thursday looks to be a nice day with a mostly sunny in the morning with thickening clouds later in the day. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s.

Our next storm will come in the form of rain. The rain will develop before sunrise Friday and continue throughout the course of the day. Rain will slowly taper off late Friday evening. Right now rainfall totals look to range between 0.50" to 1.00" with some neighborhoods receiving locally more. The area continues to be in moderate to severe drought conditions, so the rain will be welcome.

The good news is this storm system will arrive faster and exit faster, so the weekend is looking dry and seasonably chilly. We'll see more in the way of sunshine Saturday with a chilly breeze. Sunday will feature increasing clouds with highs in the middle 40s.

A significant warm-up is likely on Monday with gusty winds, sunshine, and highs near 60°! Don't get used to it, colder weather will return as the week plays out.