Maryland weather: Better for Sunday, but still in the 90s

BALTIMORE- What a difference a front can make to the forecast. Although we are still expected to be hot, it is much more tolerable this morning and afternoon.

A little less humidity is in store for the latter half of the weekend.

Temperatures range in the middle to upper 90s again for highs today with temperatures feeling much more comfortable. A nice north wind will help us beat some of the intense heat.

This heat will continue into the early evening with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 70s lower 80s once again.

Overall, Sunday is looking like a more pleasant forecast.

We will eventually see the threat for rain return to the forecast by next week.

Monday is hot and sticky once again with temperatures continuing in the 90s but with humidity making an aggressive return.

Temperatures will still continue in the 90s as we move into the workweek, but rain will help to keep us in the lower 90s.

Off and on showers and storms will continue through the majority of next week.

Stay safe and hydrated during this heat!