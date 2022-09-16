Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Beautifully bright skies on Purple Friday

BALTIMORE-- A cool, maybe even chilly start to the day in Maryland, reminding the state: fall is right around the corner.

This Purple Friday anticipate bright sunny skies and low humidity with temp high topping off at 82. High pressure is the star of the forecast, keeping us calm and dry. Light winds come to play through out the day but definitely less strong then yesterday.

This weekend will be beautiful, sunshine will remain on the scene. Saturday will be slightly warmer than today and Sunday's forecast is looking to have picture perfect conditions for the home opener football game against Miami. 

As the state heads into the next work week, things stay warm and dry. Temp highs will fluctuate in the low to mid 80s and lows will settle between the high 50's and mid 60's.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 7:10 AM

