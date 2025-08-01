Maryland Set for Cool, Comfortable Weekend Before Midweek Rain Chances Return

A refreshing stretch of weather is setting up across Maryland as we head into the weekend, bringing sunshine, low humidity and seasonably mild temperatures.

Skies will clear tonight, allowing temperatures to dip to near 60 degrees across much of the region. Some of the typically cooler spots, especially north and west of Baltimore, could fall into the upper 50s by early Saturday morning.

The weekend itself will feature nearly ideal summer conditions. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine with highs near 80 degrees. Humidity levels will remain low, making for comfortable afternoons and cool nights. Lows both nights will hover near 60 degrees, with patchy areas dipping into the 50s.

These pleasant conditions will hold into the start of next week. Monday looks sunny once again with highs close to 80, while Tuesday brings increasing clouds. Despite the added cloud cover, the forecast remains dry through Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday, however, the pattern begins to change. Rain chances return midweek and could persist into Friday. While it is too early to pinpoint exact rainfall amounts, multiple days of unsettled weather are possible, which could provide a much-needed soaking for parts of the region that have been running drier over the past several weeks.

Even with the clouds and potential showers, temperatures will stay seasonably mild. Highs throughout the week will remain steady near 80 degrees, with overnight lows holding in the 60s.

This stretch marks a welcome break from the persistent heat and humidity typical of early August. For many across Maryland, the weekend offers a taste of late-summer comfort before a wetter pattern sets in later next week.