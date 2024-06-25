Maryland Weather: Alert Day Wednesday for heat & storms

BALTIMORE -- After a rather marvelous Monday, today we get to keep the sunshine and low humidity but temperatures take a step up. While we're starting out day with refreshing mid to upper 60s, by the afternoon we'll make our way into the low 90s.

Wednesday is a WJZ ALERT DAY because of intense heat and humidity and the threat for strong to severe storms. Temperatures will surge into the upper 90s, with the sticky air making it feel between 100° to 105°. Damaging winds, isolated hail and heavy downpours are likely as a cold front moves through. There is a very low end tornado threat. As for the timing, expect storms to fire up in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms may linger into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Things improve pretty quickly for Thursday with humidity levels dropping through the day as skies clear and temperatures top ot near 90°.

Friday looks downright fabulous! We'll wrap up the work week with beautiful blue skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Unfortunately the heat, humidity and afternoon storms are back over the weekend. Temps will make their way into the low to mid 90s, with overnight lows near 70. So far the best bet for storms seems to be Sunday afternoon and evening.