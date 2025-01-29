Maryland Weather: Alert Day; strong winds through this evening

BALTIMORE-- Strong wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph may snap tree branches and cause localized power outages from 10 AM until 10 PM.

We have issued a WJZ First Alert Weather Day due to strong wind gusts expected across the region later this morning through the evening hours. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for a large portion of Maryland, while Allegany and Washington counties are under a HIGH WIND WARNING through later this evening. Winds will gust out of the west-northwest at 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts up to 55 mph possible in the advisory area and up to 65 mph in the high wind warning area and higher elevations of Western Maryland.

Despite the wind, high temperatures this afternoon will climb into the mid-to-upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight a strong cold front will sweep through the area bringing gusty winds and much colder temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 20s, but wind-chills will plunge into the upper teens.

Thursday is a winter beauty with sunshine giving way to late day clouds with highs near 50°. Our next storm approaches late Thursday into Thursday night with showers developing toward Friday morning. Thursday night will not be as cold, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s by Friday morning.

Widespread rain is expected across the area on Friday, especially during the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs near 50 degrees. Rain should taper off by Friday night, allowing sunshine to return for at least the first part of the weekend. Rainfall amounts of 0.50" to 1" are expected.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will reach the mid-40s, while Saturday night's lows will dip into the mid-to-upper 20s. By Monday, temperatures will rebound, with highs near 60 degrees. However, another cold front will move through the area, bringing temperatures back down into the 20s Monday night and limiting highs to the upper 30s by Tuesday afternoon.