Alert Day issued for Wednesday morning; more rain expected across Maryland

A storm system is expected to bring widespread rain to the region overnight and into Wednesday, prompting the WJZ First Alert Weather Team to issue an Alert Day for the Wednesday morning commute due to potentially significant travel disruptions.

Rain will begin late Tuesday and increase in intensity after midnight. The heaviest rainfall is forecast to occur during the early morning hours on Wednesday, potentially leading to reduced visibility and slick roads during the morning rush. Rainfall will gradually taper off into the afternoon, but scattered showers are expected to persist through the evening.

Temperatures overnight will fall into the 50s, with daytime highs on Wednesday struggling to reach the 60-degree mark under the influence of persistent clouds and rain.

Conditions will improve heading into Thursday. A break in the rain is expected overnight Wednesday, continuing through much of the day Thursday. While most of the day will remain dry, an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. Highs Thursday will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Another round of wet weather is likely by late Friday into Friday night as a second storm system approaches. Rain could be locally heavy once again, with highs on Friday remaining in the mid-70s.

The weekend starts unsettled, with more showers and possible thunderstorms on Saturday as an upper-level system moves through. By Sunday, drier conditions return, accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds.

Looking ahead to next week, a stretch of dry and sunny weather is expected. Highs will gradually rise into the 80s early in the week, with temperatures possibly approaching 90 degrees by the end of the week.