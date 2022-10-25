Maryland Weather: Alert day for dense morning fog

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday starts with spotty dense fog across the Baltimore area. Due to the danger the fog poses to driving conditions, WJZ has declared an Alert Day until the fog clears.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Carroll, Baltimore, Cecil and Harford counties until 10 a.m. If you're driving this morning, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you, the agency said.

#WJZFirstAlert

A foggy scene in #Baltimore. We have a #WJZAlertDay in effect this morning because of spotty dense fog. Take it slow out there and stay safe. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/RWWYxiMNKT — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 25, 2022

There's a little bit of drizzle to contend with, but it is very mild out with temperatures topping out at 70 this afternoon. Clouds will remain in the area.

On Wednesday, a cold front will move through the area with an additional chance for showers.

The skies will clear up Thursday.

The temperatures will spike into the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling down to the mid-60s on Thursday after the front passes.

Expect additional clouds to arrive on Friday and into next weekend with a chance of rain returning by next Sunday.