Maryland Weather: A damp Tuesday with rain off and on

BALTIMORE -- We're looking at off-and-on rain all day Tuesday, and once again it is chilly out there. It's going to stay chilly all day long, and there will also be some gusty winds.

Rainfall is on the lighter side, but there are some pockets where it is heavier. The wind could reach as high as 30 mph.

High temperatures Tuesday are in the low 50's Those north winds are certainly a factor, though, making it feel much more like the mid to upper 40's.

Make sure the kids are bundled up and have the umbrella before they head to the bus stop.

The clouds are very low, so that's going to keep things cool. This wet, gray weather is from a coastal low front just parked offshore.

Worcester County is still under a Coastal Flooding Advisory until 8 p.m.

Around midnight, the storms finally start to break apart. We are looking at lingering showers for our Wednesday morning, but by the afternoon, we should be dry, and we'll even start to see the clouds getting on out of here. By Wednesday afternoon, we are back in the 60's.

