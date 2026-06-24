Baltimore community weighs in on city's 5-year violence prevention plan

The first of several community meetings through the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement took place in West Baltimore to discuss a new Violence Prevention Plan (VPP).

The inaugural VPP has come to the end of its five-year plan, which began in 2021. Stefani Mavronis, the Director of MONSE, said that within that time, homicides have decreased 71% and non-fatal violence has decreased 56%.

"This is a chance for us to hear from residents about what public safety means for them, what they want to see more of from their city as we embark on the next five years," said Mavronis.

As part of their VPP creation for the next five years, MONSE is getting community feedback through Listening Sessions, asking the community what they would like to see being done.

During their breakout groups, some said drugs, transitional housing and illegal dumping remain issues they would like to see addressed.

Baltimore residents weigh in

Cindy Camp was there representing Moms Demand Action.

"If I want to be a part of the solution, I need to be here attending events like this and add my voice to the discussion," said Camp, who is a gun violence survivor who is happy with the results she's seen so far.

"I can see the difference in my community and I know crime is down," said Camp. "I know there's a lot of people saying we still see people getting murdered and violence is everywhere, but I can feel and I can see the reduction in my community."

The youth also made their contribution to the conversation.

"Don't give up on the youth. A lot of the youth give up on themselves schoolwise, when they're failing, do they have somebody in their corner? Just one person. It only takes one person."

These conversations will continue to happen throughout the Summer at different locations. You can find the locations and dates online here. If you are not able to make a meeting, you can still provide feedback online.