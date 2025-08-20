Hundreds of Maryland university students have grants honored after funding was rescinded

Hundreds of Maryland college students will get rescinded grants after a computer glitch

Hundreds of Maryland college students will get rescinded grants after a computer glitch

Hundreds of Maryland college students will get rescinded grants after a computer glitch

Maryland's Higher Education Commission (MHEC) is honoring grants to hundreds of college students who initially had their money canceled following a computer glitch.

The Guaranteed Access Grants, which were awarded to students in the spring, were canceled just days before classes were set to begin, according to a spokesperson for the University System of Maryland.

On Wednesday, a parent told WJZ that she and her son called the MHEC and spoke with a supervisor who said a computer glitch in the Maryland College Aid Processing System (MDCAPS) system, discovered on August 14, caused the MHEC to falsely award the grants in May.

MHEC shared a statement saying they will now give out the grants that were initially awarded.

"MHEC will honor initial award decisions for students the vendor has identified have been impacted by this error," a spokesperson for MHEC said.

Students react to canceled grants

Andrew Farmer is enrolled at Frostburg State University and was preparing for his freshman year when he learned his grant, totaling $18,000 for the 2025-26 school year, was canceled. He was preparing to move into his college dorm on Thursday, August 21.

His mom, Amy Sawyer, said Tuesday that when they checked his Maryland College Aid Processing System (MDCAPS) account, the $18,000 had disappeared.

"Complete and utter panic, because it's not a little bit of money," Sawyer said.

There were no emails, phone calls, or notifications on the portal about the grant cancellation, she said.

On Wednesday, Sawyer told WJZ that she and her son called the MHEC and spoke with a supervisor who said a computer glitch in the MDCAPS system, discovered on August 14, caused the MHEC to falsely award the grants in May.

Sawyer spoke with an MHEC supervisor who said her son was not eligible and should not have been offered the grant.

Sawyer was told by MHEC that once discovered, the glitch was corrected, removing the awarded funding.

"I was on the phone pleading with her," Sawyer said. "I'm a single mom, we don't have this money. He only agreed to go to this school based on this grant. He's supposed to leave in less than 48 hours, what are we supposed to do? And she said, "I'm sorry, you just don't qualify."

Farmer planned to attend community college for financial reasons, but that changed in May when he was awarded the $18,000 grant.

He said Frostburg State gave him until Friday, August 29, to come up with $9,000 to cover the fall semester.

On Wednesday, the family told WJZ they have not heard back about their grants..

University System of Maryland reacts

Michael Sandler said the University System of Maryland's focus was on the affected students. He said the system's campuses are communicating with the students, and leadership is in touch with MHEC and the governor's office.

The school system includes Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Frostburg State University, Salisbury University, Towson University, and the University of Baltimore.

The system also includes the following campuses:

University of Maryland, Baltimore

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

University of Maryland, College Park

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

"It is our hope that all of these students can receive what was promised to them and focus their attention on their studies," The University System of Maryland said.

Full Statement from University System of Maryland Spokesperson Michael Sandler:

"We were stunned to learn that hundreds of students across the University System of Maryland were notified this week that their Guaranteed Access Grants — which were awarded last spring by the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) — had been canceled. This is devastating for them and must be addressed quickly. Many of these students were depending on this money to attend college; receiving this news days before the fall semester begins will make that challenging."

"Our focus is on the affected students. Our campuses are communicating with them, and our leadership is in touch with MHEC and the governor's office. It is our hope that all of these students can receive what was promised to them and focus their attention on their studies."