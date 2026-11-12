UMBC poll shows 61% of Maryland voters think they pay too much in taxes

A new poll released by the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), shows that 61% of Maryland voters think they pay too much in state taxes.

The poll, involving a survey of 710 voters, was conducted days after Election Day from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, according to a news release issued by UMBC.

When asked to consider the programs and services they receive, a majority of Maryland voters said they feel they pay "too much" in state, federal and local taxes, UMBC said.

About 61% of those surveyed said they think they pay too much in both state and federal taxes, while 57% said their local taxes are too high.

The poll also asked participants what level of trust they have in different government entities to make the right decisions about how tax dollars are spent.

Do voters trust their leaders to correctly spend tax dollars?

Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed said they trust their local, city, town or county government leaders to make decisions about how tax revenue is used. But just 18% of participants said they trust the state government to do so, while only 6% of respondents said they trust the federal government to make correct tax spending decisions.

The poll was conducted in partnership with the Maryland Municipal League. The nonprofit group aims to use "its collective voice to advocate, empower and protect the interests" of its 160 local government members," according to a statement on its website.

"Marylanders recognize the value of strong local communities, and this poll reinforces something we see every day: trust begins closest to home. When it comes to the services they depend on and how their tax dollars are spent, Marylanders place significantly greater trust in their local governments," said Theresa Kuhns, CEO of Maryland Municipal League. "It is a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving local decision-making and ensuring our communities have the tools and resources to shape their own futures."

How do voters feel about their communities?

The poll also asked participants to rate the experiences they have in their own communities. A large number of voters, 77%, rated their community as excellent or good, while 23% rated it as fair or poor.

Regarding services provided by the community, 86% said services such as trash removal, law enforcement and water systems were "very important," the poll found. About 67% said dedicated police or fire departments are "very important," while 63% said they felt it was very important that their community was a good place to raise children.

Where do voters get news about government activities?

The survey also sought information on where Maryland voters receive their state and local news.

About 72% of poll participants said they get their news about state and local government activities from social media, while 65% indicated they get it from newspapers, either in print or online. Another 62% said they get their news from friends, families or neighbors, while 60% receive it from local television news.

About 45% turn to government websites or elected officials for their news, while 42% get it from local radio and 32% receive it from podcasts, the poll found.