MDOT announces plan to expand Maryland's trail system

The Maryland Department of Transportation on Thursday released a statewide plan to expand and connect transportation trails.

The Statewide Transportation Trails Strategic Plan aims to make walking, biking and using wheelchairs or other mobility devices safer and more accessible while linking more residents to jobs, schools, parks and transit.

Maryland currently has 1,359 miles of completed trails, with about one-third of residents living within a half-mile of one, according to MDOT. If all planned and proposed projects are built, trails would be accessible to 54% of Marylanders, including 152,000 low-income households.

The full plan is available online.

Trail priorities

With a goal of 2,900 miles of connected trails statewide, the plan lays out a roadmap for building, funding and maintaining trails across all 23 counties and Baltimore.

The strategy includes six phases of trail development, ranging from building public support and securing land to final construction and long-term maintenance.

MDOT officials said new policies will help local governments and nonprofits secure funding, manage upkeep and expand trail access.

The department also plans to establish a permanent Technical Advisory Committee to coordinate trail funding and design standards across all counties and Baltimore City.

The state will encourage greater use of Program Open Space funding, a Department of Natural Resources program that provides state and local governments with money to acquire land for recreation and conservation. MDOT also recommends creating a process for converting unused rail corridors into interim public trails.

Focus on safety, expanding access

A central focus of the plan is reducing pedestrian and bicyclist injuries. MDOT said separated shared-use paths are among the most effective tools for preventing crashes.

The plan favors shared-use paths physically divided from traffic with barriers, curbs or open space to reduce conflicts.

Public input helped shape the plan. A statewide survey of 680 residents found that 87% already use trails, and 93% of those support building more.

The majority of respondents cited safety from cars, and connections to community destinations as top priorities, while pointing to a lack of nearby trails and funding shortages as the main barriers.

Building public support

To build momentum, MDOT plans to work with local municipalities, businesses and landowners with aligned interests.

By partnering with stakeholders, the department hopes to address concerns early, identify shared priorities and expand support for the initiative.