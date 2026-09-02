Baltimore native, Maryland Terps' star recruit Zion Elee hosts back-to-school backpack drives

The Maryland Terps kick off the season in College Park on Saturday against Hampton, but for Baltimore native and five-star freshman Zion Elee, giving back to the community is just as important as shining on the football field.

The freshman defensive end is the highest-ranked recruit in Maryland football history and is expected to make his college debut Saturday. Before becoming fully entrenched in the busy life of a student-athlete, Elee made it a priority to host several backpack drives throughout August, including one more on Monday.

Through the Elee Foundation, he made stops at Windsor Valley Community Center in Edgewood, Glenmount Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore City and Joppatowne High School, handing out more than 750 backpacks to children and families.

Elee's team tells WJZ he is even using some of his NIL money to help fund the efforts, adding that his work in the community is much bigger than football.

He wants to be known as someone who gives back and makes a difference in the lives of the younger generation.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound freshman was named the Baltimore All-Metro Player of the Year after wrapping up his high school career at Saint Frances Academy. Many considered him one of the top recruits in the country, and he ultimately turned down offers from major programs to stay home and play for Maryland.

Elee doesn't plan to stop here with his charitable efforts. His team tells WJZ he plans to hold giveaways for both Thanksgiving and Christmas through his foundation.