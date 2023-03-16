Maryland Terps prepare to pummel the Mountaineers

BALTIMORE -- NCAA college basketball tournament gets rolling in full force on Thursday, and the Maryland Terrapins will tip-off the action with the opening game.

It's the first time that Terps senior Jahmir Young will participate in the tournament for Maryland.

Young transferred to the University of Maryland from Charlotte. His impact has been significant. Young has started every game and led the team in scoring and assists.

On the evening of a match-up with West Virginia in Brimingham, Alabama, Young said he was looking forward to leaving "it all out there on the floor."

"Just happy to be out here. You know, growing up just wanting to be out here," he said. "Just watching March Madness. Just knowing how many people will be watching the excitement that builds up. Just playing."

Maryland will meet West Virginia on the court on Thursday at 12:15 p.ml, tipping off WJZ's full day of tournament coverage.