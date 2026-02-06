The meaning behind the Maryland Terps' iconic No.1 lacrosse jersey

The Maryland No. 1 has symbolized dominance for decades. It's one of the most coveted jerseys in college lacrosse.

"I mean, I could go down the list of all the great players," said fifth-year attackman Eric Spanos.

Historically, the No. 1 was given to the Terps' most dominant and recognizable player.

"For us it's kind of evolved into more than that," said Maryland head coach John Tillman. "I think a lot of times it is our most recognized player, and sometimes that kind of aligns with the guy that we think represents 'Be the Best (the program's long-standing mantra),' the best."

This year, Spanos was that guy and will wear the No. 1 in what will be his final season in College Park.

"It's always a tough choice [and] this year was very tough," said Tillman. "We met as a staff, and we just kept coming back to Eric. The guy's been through a lot, had some tough injuries in high school and here. [He's] a guy that's bided his time here, and everything we've asked him to do, he's always done and put the team first. He sees the big picture and realizes that it's way more than just lacrosse here."

A full circle moment

For Spanos, it's a full-circle moment. He has been linked to Maryland lacrosse since he was 14 years old, and grew up idolizing players like Matt Rambo, who wore the No. 1 for the Terps from 2015-2017.

"Just thinking back on it, it was definitely a little crazy," said Spanos. "Just being in 8th grade, talking to college coaches - and especially like Coach Tillman, who is probably the best lacrosse coach of all time – and then to being here now, and being fortunate enough to wear the No. 1…it's just such a cool story.

Reflecting further on his journey and career at Maryland, Spanos said the whole experience has just made him beyond grateful for his family. "They've done so much for me. From driving me to lacrosse practices, to out-of-state tournaments…I just really want to make them proud, as well as the whole coaching staff and all the players who have come before me."

First time in 3 seasons

This will be the first time in three seasons that the No. 1 will be worn by an offensive player.

Logan McNaney, Maryland's all-time saves leader, wore the No. 1 in 2025, and in the two years prior, it was worn by defensemen Ajax Zappitello and Brett Makar.

Spanos will be the first offensive player to don the No. 1 since Tewaaraton winner and National Champion, Logan Wisnauskas, wore it in 2022.

"We kind of joke that just about every number at Maryland, you can probably look through the years and there's probably a lot of great players wearing that number," said Tillman.

It's a testament to the sustained success Maryland has seen for over 100 years.

The Terps were ranked the preseason No. 1 by Inside Lacrosse and will open the season Saturday, February 7th, against in-state rival Loyola.