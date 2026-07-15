Maryland announces 2026 Tax-Free Week and chance to win $1,000

Tax-Free Week in Maryland is coming up next month, just in time for back-to-school shopping. This year, it comes with an extra perk.

Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman highlighted the event Wednesday morning at the Beltway Mall in Greenbelt.

"The savings that people make, they matter," said Lierman. "They matter as costs rise, and we navigate the impact. And that's why this year we are working to get the word out early."

Lierman said the state wants to ensure everyone who needs to do some shopping -- even those just needing a wardrobe refresh -- know to wait until Tax-Free Week, from Aug. 9 to 15.

This is a chance to save money on essentials, as the state's 6% percent sales tax will not apply. However, you can only buy certain items, like qualifying clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item.

For those with children heading back to the classroom this fall, the first $40 of a backpack's purchase price will qualify for the exemption.

"Real economic boosts for our communities"

Lierman said this will also help Maryland's small businesses.

"Real savings for families, real revenue for businesses, and real economic boosts for our communities. That's why this week matters," she said.

The Maryland Retailers Alliance President, Cailey Locklair, agrees.

"Every purchase made at a neighborhood retailer helps sustain local jobs, invest in our Main Streets, and keep our economy thriving. We encourage shoppers to take advantage of the savings this week and remember that when you shop local, your dollars have a lasting impact right here in Maryland," said Locklair.

Video contest to win $1,000

This year, you can get extra cash to spend during Tax-Free Week. Marylanders can win up to $1,000 through a video contest.

All you have to do is record a short video at a brick-and-mortar retailer in the state, sharing a tip on how to save money during Tax-Free Week.

You have until Aug. 1 to submit your video by uploading it on Instagram, Facebook, X, or YouTube with the hashtag #ShopMDTaxFreeContest. You must then upload it to the comptroller's website.

You must be 18 years or older to participate, and the winner will be announced on Aug. 8.

First place gets $1,000, second place gets $500, and third place gets $250.

Get shopping, Marylanders.