FBI offering $4,000 for suspect in Maryland synagogue vandalism

The FBI is offering a $4,000 reward for information about a suspect who vandalised a synagogue in Maryland.

The antisemitic graffiti at Shaare Tefila Synagogue in Olney was initially reported by Montgomery County police on February 10.

During the overnight hours of Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, police said suspects spray-painted antisemitic phrases and symbols across multiple signs in front of the synagogue in the 16600 block of Georgia Avenue.

According to the FBI, the main sign and two banners at the synagogue, which advertised support for Israel, were vandalised with antisemitic graffiti, including a swastika.

Officers searched the area and reviewed surveillance footage from the neighborhood, but have so far been unable to identify the suspects responsible.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest or conviction of the suspect or suspects.

A similar situation played out in Baltimore County in 2023 when two cases of vandalism were reported at synagogues after banners that showed support for Israel, along with an Israeli flag, were found cut up.

For one of the locations, it was the second such offense that occurred within a week.