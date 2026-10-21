Maryland students react to Mike Locksley's departure as football coach

The University of Maryland has parted ways with head football coach Mike Locksley following a five-game losing streak that dropped the Terrapins to 2-5 this season.

The university described the move as a mutual decision, ending Locksley's tenure after more than seven seasons.

On campus, students expressed support for the coaching change, though some questioned whether it came too late.

"Thank God he's gone. Football team is on the rise. The Big Ten is ours next year without him," student Ryan Leif said.

Locksley was hired in 2018 and led Maryland to three consecutive bowl victories from 2021 through 2023. He finished his tenure with a 38-49 overall record and a 16-47 record in Big Ten play.

For some students, the team's struggles made the decision feel overdue.

"Watching those games has just been so rough because we have the talent. The play calling just hasn't been great," Ethan Brezden said.

Others agreed that a coaching change was necessary but questioned the timing.

"I think it's the right move. I think it's too little, too late," Iris Whiteman said.

Aazaar Abdul-Rahim named interim head coach

Assistant coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim will lead the Terrapins on an interim basis.

A Washington, D.C., native, Abdul-Rahim is in his third season with the program. Since 2024, he has served as co-defensive coordinator, associate head coach of the defense and cornerbacks coach. He previously coached at Maryland from 2016 to 2018.

Maryland has a bye week to prepare under its new leadership before hosting Illinois on Halloween.