Maryland storms flood streets, knock down trees throughout Baltimore area

BALTIMORE - A windswept storm has knocked down trees and powerlines, caused flooding and left people without electricity throughout Maryland.

In Bel Air, a person was injured after a tree fell and damaged multiple homes in the 1900 block of Millington Square.

Streets were flooded in Fells Point, Canton, the Inner Harbor, Annapolis, Harford County, and most places along Maryland waters.

WJZ's Cristina Mendez was at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater where the water was creeping up to the land.

Crews rescued four people trapped in cars floodwaters on Walters Mill Road near Sandy Hook Road in Bel Air.

Trees were reportedly knocked down on Greenspring Road and Taney Road in Baltimore City.

There was also a tree downed in Catonsville.

Heavy rain and whipping winds ripped through the heart of Annapolis on Tuesday.

The storm flooded City Dock and forced road closures as water rose up past the seawall.

"The water is way up past the seawall, almost into the road," said Annapolis resident Kelsi Furman.

Some people swapped out their cars for kayaks while others walked through the floodwaters.

"Kind of alarming to see," Furman said. "I didn't realize how crazy it gets."