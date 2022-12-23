Maryland State Police warn about falling victim to holiday online shopping scams

BALTIMORE - While shopping for the holidays, Maryland State Police are warning people about online scams.

"This is a time of year where people are doing a lot of shopping, much of it online," said Ron Snyder, Spokesperson for the Maryland State Police. "And we're just concerned that people will fall victim to scams."

According to the FBI, in 2021, scams where either the consumer never received items or the seller was never paid accounted for more than $330 million.

Credit card fraud accounted for another $170 million.

Officials say the holidays are the time to be extra cautious.

"Scammers are going to scam like this is actually the time that they really want to do it, so you have to be aware of their tactics and strategies," said Dareise Jones.

Police recommend these steps to avoid becoming a victim:

Never click any questionable links or attachments

They say to only purchase items from reputable businesses

Look for https in the web address to make sites are legitimate and secure

Police say to never wire money directly to a seller

To use a credit card rather than a pre-paid gift card and to check statements regularly

"It may be something as simple as you going out and buying something that never comes," Snyder said. "You may even just be scammed out of whatever it is you charge. But it could lead to, you know, your bank account being wiped out. It could lead to your identity being stolen."

Researchers at the NPD Group say nearly 80 percent of consumers will do at least some of their shopping online this holiday season.

"At this point, I've been lucky, but it's all about being prudent and a lot of common sense that goes into play," shopper John Doyle said.

"Best advice I can give you is, if it's too good to be true, it probably is," Snyder said.