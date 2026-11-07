2 killed in Howard County crash on I-95, according to Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Howard County early Saturday that killed two people.

In a release, the department says that the driver of a 2025 Jeep Gladiator, identified as Taleb Ait Zakariae, 37, of Rosedale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, identified as Timothy Summerville Jr., 47, of Baltimore, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers from the Waterloo Barrack responded to northbound I-95 at the 44- mile marker for a report of a two-vehicle crash in Elkridge just before 4:30 a.m., according to police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the Jeep Gladiator was traveling southbound in lane one of the northbound lanes on I-95.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound in lane one when the crash occurred, police said.

Police believe alcohol and speed may have contributed to the crash. All lanes of northbound I-95 and lane one of southbound I-95 were closed for the investigation.

Officers from the Howard County Police Department assisted on the scene, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.